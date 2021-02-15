SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Jamie Little Continues to Make History as the Voice of the ARCA Menards Series
Jamie Little Continues to Make History as the Voice of the ARCA Menards Series

Michael McDowell Wins Daytona 500

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Michael McDowell won the 63rd annual Daytona 500 in what turned out to be a 10-hour saga.

The 63rd annual event got off to a rough start. A 16-car wreck took out multiple notable drivers on lap 14 and by the next lap lightning was spotted near the the track and a nearly six-hour rain delay commenced until racing resumed at 9 p.m. ET. 

Kevin Harvick, driving No. 4 Ford, was leading the pack when the race resumed even though he was one of the 16 cars involved in the crash.  

A fiery, final-lap crash involving leader Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch let Michael McDowell take the lead and win his first NASCAR Cup Series race in his 14th season.

The 200-lap race started at 2:30 p.m. and didn't end until after midnight.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael McDowell wins the 63rd Daytona 500.
Play
NASCAR

Michael McDowell Wins Daytona 500

After an hours-long delay forced drivers to race deep into the night, Michael McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500.

anthony davis (1)
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Re-Injures Achilles in Collision With Jokic

In his second game back since returning from tendonosis in his right Achilles tendon, Lakers star forward Anthony Davis was forced to leave.

daytona-500-crash
Racing

Newman, Busch Involved in Multi-Car Crash at Daytona 500

There were 16 drivers involved in the wreck on lap 14 shortly before the race was delayed due to lightning.

mmqb-feb15
Play
NFL

MMQB: Super Bowles, Watt and Texans Mess, Trevor Lawrence

Plus, Wentz trade is imminent, why Carr is likely staying in Vegas, Patriots’ challenge to lure free agents, Darnold rumors, Russell Wilson and more.

Kushida and Johnny Gargano
Play
Wrestling

Johnny Gargano and Kushida Steal The Show at NXT Takeover

The stars of NXT delivered at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, using the show as a table setter for storylines featuring Finn Balor, Kushida and more.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger of the U.S. women's national team welcome their adopted daughter Sloane.
Soccer

USWNT's Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris Announce Adopted Daughter

Krieger and Harris, who married in December 2019, revealed they adopted a daughter named Sloane in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

kevin-durant-brooklyn-nets
NBA

Durant to Miss at Least Two Games With Hamstring Strain

Durant missed three games from Feb. 6-10 due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

daniel-berger-pebble-beach
Golf

Daniel Berger Caps Pebble Beach Win With 30-Foot Putt

Berger shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.