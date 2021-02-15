Michael McDowell Wins Daytona 500

Michael McDowell won the 63rd annual Daytona 500 in what turned out to be a 10-hour saga.

The 63rd annual event got off to a rough start. A 16-car wreck took out multiple notable drivers on lap 14 and by the next lap lightning was spotted near the the track and a nearly six-hour rain delay commenced until racing resumed at 9 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick, driving No. 4 Ford, was leading the pack when the race resumed even though he was one of the 16 cars involved in the crash.

A fiery, final-lap crash involving leader Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch let Michael McDowell take the lead and win his first NASCAR Cup Series race in his 14th season.

The 200-lap race started at 2:30 p.m. and didn't end until after midnight.