September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AJ Allmendinger Wins Xfinity Series Race Despite Crash, Claims Regular Season Title

Author:

Rivals AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric were in a tight race as they approached the finish line Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. But, it was Allmendinger—who went sliding across the finish line after Cindric hit him—to win the Xfinity Series regular season title. 

Cindric finished second, followed by Riley Herbst at third and Justin Allgaier at fourth. Allgaier picked up a pit road speeding penalty and initiated contact with his teammate, Sam Mayer, late during the race. 

After winning the race, Allmendinger told NBCSN that it was a crazy ending but that's what "makes the sport bad a--."

"We had about a fourth place car. My team a great job there," Allmendinger said. "I slid into Austin trying to throttle up and stay on the bottom. And then into (Turn) 1, Allgaier had a run and there was contact. I expected to get run into. It’s frustrating to get hit that hard coming to the checkered.”

SI Recommends

The Xfinity playoffs will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nascar-logo
NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger Wins Xfinity Series Race Despite Crash

As Allmendinger and Austin Cindric approached the finish line, a late crash between the rivals pushed Allmendinger across the finish line first.

The A's have faced numerous issues at the 47-year-old Coliseum including sewage backups in the clubhouse. The city of San Jose is suing Major League Baseball for refusing to allow the team to relocate. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
MLB

Report: MLB Mandates Vaccine For Non-Players in Postseason

The league will require non-playing personnel, including managers, coaches, athletic trainers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to gain access to field areas.

Cross YT-TN Copy (2)
Play
NBA

Deliberating the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players | The Crossover

SI alum Jack McCallum debates the 75 best players in NBA history—and how to attack the question itself.

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmets during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL

Saints Without Seven Coaches Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Eight members of the team have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, effectively sidelining seven assistant coaches as New Orleans faces the Panthers.

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium.
Play
College

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook Enter Sponsorship Agreement

Louisiana’s flagship state university is the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company.

pele
Soccer

Pelé's Daughter Says He's 'Recovering Well' Amid Reports of ICU Return

Pelé left the ICU following surgery for a tumor on his colon earlier this week, and ESPN reported that he had to return—something his daughter would not confirm.

dak-prescott-dallas-cowboys
Play
Betting

Patriots, Eagles, and Cowboys Getting Big Betting Action in Week 2

New England, Philadelphia, and Dallas all have exciting match-ups in Week 2 and our betting analysts discuss who will cover the spread.

ben-simmons-76ers-trade-ideas
Play
Podcasts

The Ben Simmons Countdown Continues | The Crossover

Ben Simmons updates, HOF reaction and the NBA’s involvement with Mexico City