AJ Allmendinger Wins Xfinity Series Race Despite Crash

Rivals AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric were in a tight race as they approached the finish line Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. But, it was Allmendinger—who went sliding across the finish line after Cindric hit him—to win the Xfinity Series regular season title.

Cindric finished second, followed by Riley Herbst at third and Justin Allgaier at fourth. Allgaier picked up a pit road speeding penalty and initiated contact with his teammate, Sam Mayer, late during the race.

After winning the race, Allmendinger told NBCSN that it was a crazy ending but that's what "makes the sport bad a--."

"We had about a fourth place car. My team a great job there," Allmendinger said. "I slid into Austin trying to throttle up and stay on the bottom. And then into (Turn) 1, Allgaier had a run and there was contact. I expected to get run into. It’s frustrating to get hit that hard coming to the checkered.”

The Xfinity playoffs will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More Racing Coverage: