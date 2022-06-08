NASCAR Officials Announce Reinstatement of Carson Ware

NASCAR officials announced Tuesday that Carson Ware has been reinstated after his behavioral penalty.

The driver was suspended in October 2021 after violating the member conduct guidelines in NASCAR’s rulebook. Ware was arrested on Oct. 21 and the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office handed the driver a $1,000 secured bond related to charges of assault on a woman, simple assault and damage to personal property. Ware was suspended indefinitely that same day.

According to nascar.com, the guidelines read, in part, “Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Ware’s NASCAR membership privileges have now been restored. Prior to his suspension, the 22-year-old competed in six Xfinity Series races that season for a trio of teams.

