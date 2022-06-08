Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

NASCAR Officials Announce Reinstatement of Carson Ware

NASCAR officials announced Tuesday that Carson Ware has been reinstated after his behavioral penalty.

The driver was suspended in October 2021 after violating the member conduct guidelines in NASCAR’s rulebook. Ware was arrested on Oct. 21 and the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office handed the driver a $1,000 secured bond related to charges of assault on a woman, simple assault and damage to personal property. Ware was suspended indefinitely that same day. 

According to nascar.com, the guidelines read, in part, “Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Ware’s NASCAR membership privileges have now been restored. Prior to his suspension, the 22-year-old competed in six Xfinity Series races that season for a trio of teams. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after being hit by a pitch.
MLB

Mets Lose Two More Stars as Alonso, Marte Leave Game Injured

Yu Darvish hit three players with pitches Tuesday night, one of which caused Mets slugger Pete Alonso to depart with a hand injury.

By Madison Williams
Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) in the third period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.
NHL

Lightning Blow Out Rangers to Tie Eastern Conference Finals

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves as Tampa Bay won 4–1 to even things up.

By Associated Press
May 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses fans during a championship ring ceremony for the Chicago Sky before a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena.
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Says 'We Need to Get a Deal Done' for Griner

Cathy Engelbert is ready to get the Mercury star back on U.S. soil.

By Wilton Jackson
LeBron James
Play
NBA

LeBron James’s Foundation Announces Medical Facility for Akron

Plans were announced for the multimillion-dollar I Promise HealthQuarters, which will offer medical, dental, mental health and optometry services.

By Madeline Coleman
Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts to a point a shot during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at 2022 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Provides Injury Update After Surgery

The German tennis player did not mention a timetable for his return.

By Madison Williams
Close-up shot of New York Liberty shirt.
WNBA

Semi-Nude Pro-Choice Protesters Disrupt Liberty Game

The protesters, who were mostly topless, were escorted off the court by security.

By Madison Williams
Ari Fleischer of American Experience “George Bush” speaks during the PBS segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 10, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
College Football

The CFP Would Be Far Better Off Without Ari Fleischer

The media consultant’s moderation of Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s presser was just his latest of a string of stunts garnering negative publicity.

By Pat Forde
Liz Cambage celebrates during the 2021 WNBA All-Star game.
WNBA

WNBA Commish: Australian Team Hasn’t Provided Liz Cambage Video

The league says it hasn’t been able to fully investigate Liz Cambage’s reported use of discriminatory language against Nigerian basketball players.

By Madison Williams