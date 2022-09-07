NASCAR All-Star Race Expected to Be At North Wilkesboro in 2023, per Report

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series is expected to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

According to reports from motorsport.com and The Athletic, the iconic track is expected to play host to the 2023 Cup Series All-Star Race.

Speedway Motorsports president Marcus Smith, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and Charlotte Motor Speedway EVP and general manager Greg Walter are taking part in a Thursday press conference on the steps of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh. While the topic of the press conference was not officially announced, it’s categorized as a “major news announcement.” Speedway Motorsports owns North Wilkesboro as well as nine other tracks.

North Wilkesboro Speedway first hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949, and Jeff Gordon, a Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports executive, was the last Cup Series winner at the track.

Over the last 26 years, there have been some pushes for NASCAR to return. Earnhardt Jr. led volunteers in cleaning the venue back in 2019 so it could be scanned for iRacing.

In the state budget passed in November, $18 million went towards repairing infrastructure at the historic track. Speedway Motorsports had a multi-million renovation project planned, which included repaving.

On Aug. 3, a race was held that drew approximately 9,000 people to North Wilkesboro Speedway, and last week, Earnhardt Jr. competed in a Late Model race in front of a sold-out audience. The track was supposed to see two months of racing this year, but XR Events, the company running the events, confirmed the cancellation of the October dirt races on Wednesday.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, Fox Sports wants to see the sport move to grassroots tracks.

This season, Ryan Blaney won the All-Star race in Texas.

