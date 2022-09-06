AlphaTauri Releases Statement About Yuki Tsunoda Conspiracy Theories

The Formula One Dutch Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen’s tenth win of the season, but the victory at home became tainted as conspiracy theories began spreading on social media.

The theories focused on Yuki Tsunoda, a driver for AlphaTauri who is the sister team of Red Bull. The Japanese driver came to a stop on the track Sunday because he felt that a tire wasn’t fitted properly, and thinking that he would have to retire, he loosened his seatbelts. AlphaTauri assured Tsunoda that it was fine and to return to the pits.

The car was checked, his belts were tightened and the AlphaTauri driver was sent back out on track. But, Tsunoda only made it a few corners before being told to pull over, prompting a Virtual Safety Car. Because of this, Verstappen pitted and kept the race lead. But, the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell lost the advantage they expected if the grand prix continued under normal conditions.

Later in the race, Verstappen overtook Hamilton after a different full Safety Car while the British driver dropped to finish fourth.

The FIA stewards did look into what happened with Tsunoda and he only received a reprimand for driving while his belts were loosened.

“I thought there was an issue and a problem with the left-rear tire, so I got told by my engineer to stop,” Tsunoda said. “But we didn’t see any clear issue in the data. That is why we rejoined to get back to the pits to fit a new tire. But after that, we saw a clear issue in the data, so that is why we stopped [for a second time].”

The incident did raise a few eyebrows in the paddock—Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1 that he felt it should be “investigated.” And, accusations started to spread online that Tsunoda’s retirement was used to help Verstappen, prompting abuse to be sent towards Red Bull head of strategy Hannah Schmitz.

“It is incredibly disheartening to read some of the language and comments directed at our team and towards Red Bull Racing’s Head of Strategy, Hannah Schmitz,” AlphaTauri said in a statement. “Such hateful behavior cannot be tolerated, and to entertain accusations of foul play is unacceptable, untrue and completely disrespectful towards both Hannah and us. We have always competed independently, fair and with the highest leaves of respect and sportsmanship.

“Yuki had a failure that the team didn’t immediately detect which caused him to stop on track. To suggest anything different is insulting and categorically incorrect.”

