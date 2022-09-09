Two-time champion Kyle Busch is reportedly contemplating leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and considering offers from multiple teams, according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

The news does not come as a surprise as Busch has spoken candidly in recent weeks about his feelings of not having a new contract with JGR over the course of this season. A day before his race at Watkins Glen International in August, Busch said the lack of not having a contract had been “hard as hell” and “a lot of sleepless nights” about his future.

“I’ve been trying to do other business projects and things like that, but none of them have really blown up and taken off,” Busch told Dustin Long of NBC Sports. “So, it has been hard and figuring out all of that is certainly tough.”

Stern reported that Busch has spoken with Richard Childress Racing, 23XI Racing, Kaulig Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. However, RCR and 23XI have reportedly emerged as Busch’s front-runners should he leave JGR. Last week, Busch told reporters that he planned to have a decision about his team status in the next week but did not share a hard deadline, according to SBJ.

Busch has been a JGR driver since 2008. However, the team has struggled to secure a replacement for Busch’s sponsor, Mars Inc., which is set to end its yearly $25 million sponsorship deal at the conclusion of this season. Even with JGR and Toyota executives publicly stating the struggles of finding Busch a sponsor, the 60-time race winner previously stated that he would take a reduced salary and race for under “market value” if it meant he could remain with his long-time team.

If the 37-year-old joins RCR, it is not certain if the team’s move would insinuate starting a third car or buying out Tyler Reddick, who recently announced that he would departing the team after the 2023 season. If Busch joins 23XI, similar to RCR, it is unknown if the team would start a third car or if Busch would replace his brother, Kurt, who has not raced in several weeks due to concussion issues. But Kurt’s deal runs through 2023.

While Kyle’s future with JGR remains in limbo, no official confirmation has been given that he will not return. However, according to SBJ, Busch’s return is unlikely. If Busch leaves the team, JGR has contemplated the idea of putting Ty Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs, into Busch’s No. 18 car.

