Kurt Busch ‘Stepping Away’ From Full-Time NASCAR Cup Series Racing in 2023

Kurt Busch announced Saturday morning that he is “stepping away” from racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

The veteran driver has been out since July when a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms. He’s missed a total of 12 straight races so far, and he will not compete for the remainder of the campaign. He said Saturday, “I’ve wrecked a lot of s— in my life. Over the years, things add up. Different wrecks this year have made it tough.”

Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing starting next season, Busch and Richard Childress Racing confirmed Saturday. Ty Gibbs will continue competing in Busch’s place for the last four races of 2022.

“The doctors have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to ‘shut it down’ for this season. Even though I have made solid gains since I have been working with top specialists, and the team at Toyota Performance Center, I’m still not 100% and I’m still not cleared to compete,” Busch said in a statement. “As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023.

“My long-term health is priority number one, and I don’t feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”

His vestibular movement is the main thing keeping Busch out of the car, he said in a press conference Saturday. While he feels like he’s back to 90-95%, he knows that level isn’t what’s needed to perform in the Cup Series.

“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement, per NASCAR.com. “He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.”

Busch has had a Hall of Famer-caliber career that dates back to 2000, competing for giants like Chip Ganassi, Jack Roush, Roger Penske and Stewart-Haas. He’s won 34 races and took home the championship in 2004. This season marked his first with 23XI Racing, who’s co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

“And to all the NASCAR fans, I can’t thank you enough for your support throughout the journey this year and all the years. Your notes and words of encouragement have meant a lot to me,” Busch wrote. “l’ve also been blessed throughout my career to race with so many great teams, teammates, and sponsors. All those people I’ve met along the way have made the journey up to now that much more special.

“I’m still competitive, passionate, and I want to continue to perform at my core values, and to give back to a community that has been my life since I left Las Vegas to pursue a professional racing career over 22 years ago. Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport. And, if I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at select races.”

