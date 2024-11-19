NASCAR Driver Toni Breidinger to Make SI Swimsuit Debut in 2025
NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger was named one of SI Swimsuit's newest athlete models for the 2025 edition. She joins other star athletes, like Olympian Gabby Thomas and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.
At just 25 years old, Breidinger has continued to make racing history in her career. She is first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport, and she has quickly become the female driver with the most top-10 finishes, with 23 so far in her career. She most recently finished fourth in this year's ARCA Menards Series.
Breidinger races for Toyoa Racing Development. Another incredible record she accomplished is becoming the first female driver to compete in two NASCAR races in just one day during the 2023 season. She has five top-five finishes in her career.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, shared. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Her passion for racing began at the age of nine when she started go-kart racing with her twin sister. She switched to open-wheel racing at age 15, then stock car racing at age 19.
Breidinger doesn't spend all of her time on the racetrack, though. She also works as a model, with features in major fashion magazines and for big clothing brands.