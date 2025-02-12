SI

Full Rosters for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game will tip off Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Houston Rockets forward Thompson in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center.
Houston Rockets forward Thompson in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA's up and coming stars will take the stage at All-Star Weekend to compete in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game. A pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores were split up into three teams that will compete in a mini-tournament for the right to play in the NBA's new All-Star Game format. A fourth team comprised of G-League players will compete in the Rising Stars showcase, too.

Honorary coaches Tim Hardaway Sr., Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin drafted their respective teams on Feb. 4, each selecting seven players to build their squad. Jeremy Lin will coach the G-League team that will play in the event. Richmond had the first pick where he chose Houston Rockets second-year guard Amen Thompson.

Here's a look at each roster that you will see on the floor during the 2025 Rising Stars game:

2025 Castrol Rising Stars Rosters

Team Chris:

Player

Year

Team

Stephon Castle

Rookie

San Antonio Spurs

Ryan Dunn

Rookie

Phoenix Suns

Zach Edey

Rookie

Memphis Grizzlies

Keyonte George

Sophomore

Utah Jazz

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sophomore

Golden State Warriors

Dalton Knecht

Rookie

Los Angeles Lakers

Jaylen Wells

Rookie

Memphis Grizzlies

Team Mitch:

Player

Year

Team

Toumani Camara

Sophomore

Portland Trail Blazers

Bub Carrington

Rookie

Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Sophomore

Washington Wizards

Scoot Henderson

Sophomore

Portland Trail Blazers

Yves Missi

Rookie

New Orleans Pelicans

Amen Thompson

Sophomore

Houston Rockets

Ausar Thompson

Sophomore

Detroit Pistons

Team Tim:

Player

Year

Team

Anthony Black

Sophomore

Orlando Magic

Tristan da Silva

Rookie

Orlando Magic

Gradey Dick

Sophomore

Toronto Raptors

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Sophomore

Miami Heat

Zaccharie Risacher

Rookie

Atlanta Hawks

Alex Sarr

Rookie

Washington Wizards

Cason Wallace

Sophomore

Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Jeremy:

Player

G-League Team

JD Davison

Maine Celtics

Dink Pate

Mexico City Capitanes

Mac McClung

Osceola Magic

Reed Sheppard

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Bryce McGowens

Rip City Remix

Pat Spencer

Santa Cruz Warriors

Leonard Miller

Iowa Wolves

2025 Castrol Rising Stars Prediction

Plenty of young talent will be on the floor as the Rising Stars helps kick off NBA All-Star Weekend. After Richmond chose Thompson with the No. 1 pick, he took the other Thompson twin, Ausar, too. Amen has broken out over his second season with the Houston Rockets while Ausar has taken on a starting role for the Detroit Pistons in the absence of Jaden Ivey. Richmond's team also includes Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NBA Draft are on Hardaway's team in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. The No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard, will play in the event on Lin's G-League team as Sheppard has had a limited role in his first season with the Rockets.

Many of this year's top rookies found themselves on Mullin's squad in Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells. Lin's G-League team has a future NBA prospect in Dink Pate of the Mexico City Capitanes, who hopes to hear his name called in this summer's draft.

The rosters are split fairly evenly, but Richmond's team has a solid balance of players who can generate offense and others who are top-notch defenders, led by the Thompson twins. Team Mitch is a strong candidate to win the Rising Stars event and earn the right to participate in the All-Star Game tournament against the league's biggest stars.

