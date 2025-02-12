Full Rosters for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game
The NBA's up and coming stars will take the stage at All-Star Weekend to compete in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game. A pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores were split up into three teams that will compete in a mini-tournament for the right to play in the NBA's new All-Star Game format. A fourth team comprised of G-League players will compete in the Rising Stars showcase, too.
Honorary coaches Tim Hardaway Sr., Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin drafted their respective teams on Feb. 4, each selecting seven players to build their squad. Jeremy Lin will coach the G-League team that will play in the event. Richmond had the first pick where he chose Houston Rockets second-year guard Amen Thompson.
Here's a look at each roster that you will see on the floor during the 2025 Rising Stars game:
2025 Castrol Rising Stars Rosters
Team Chris:
Player
Year
Team
Stephon Castle
Rookie
San Antonio Spurs
Ryan Dunn
Rookie
Phoenix Suns
Zach Edey
Rookie
Memphis Grizzlies
Keyonte George
Sophomore
Utah Jazz
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Sophomore
Golden State Warriors
Dalton Knecht
Rookie
Los Angeles Lakers
Jaylen Wells
Rookie
Memphis Grizzlies
Team Mitch:
Player
Year
Team
Toumani Camara
Sophomore
Portland Trail Blazers
Bub Carrington
Rookie
Washington Wizards
Bilal Coulibaly
Sophomore
Washington Wizards
Scoot Henderson
Sophomore
Portland Trail Blazers
Yves Missi
Rookie
New Orleans Pelicans
Amen Thompson
Sophomore
Houston Rockets
Ausar Thompson
Sophomore
Detroit Pistons
Team Tim:
Player
Year
Team
Anthony Black
Sophomore
Orlando Magic
Tristan da Silva
Rookie
Orlando Magic
Gradey Dick
Sophomore
Toronto Raptors
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Sophomore
Miami Heat
Zaccharie Risacher
Rookie
Atlanta Hawks
Alex Sarr
Rookie
Washington Wizards
Cason Wallace
Sophomore
Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Jeremy:
Player
G-League Team
JD Davison
Maine Celtics
Dink Pate
Mexico City Capitanes
Mac McClung
Osceola Magic
Reed Sheppard
Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Bryce McGowens
Rip City Remix
Pat Spencer
Santa Cruz Warriors
Leonard Miller
Iowa Wolves
2025 Castrol Rising Stars Prediction
Plenty of young talent will be on the floor as the Rising Stars helps kick off NBA All-Star Weekend. After Richmond chose Thompson with the No. 1 pick, he took the other Thompson twin, Ausar, too. Amen has broken out over his second season with the Houston Rockets while Ausar has taken on a starting role for the Detroit Pistons in the absence of Jaden Ivey. Richmond's team also includes Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NBA Draft are on Hardaway's team in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. The No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard, will play in the event on Lin's G-League team as Sheppard has had a limited role in his first season with the Rockets.
Many of this year's top rookies found themselves on Mullin's squad in Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells. Lin's G-League team has a future NBA prospect in Dink Pate of the Mexico City Capitanes, who hopes to hear his name called in this summer's draft.
The rosters are split fairly evenly, but Richmond's team has a solid balance of players who can generate offense and others who are top-notch defenders, led by the Thompson twins. Team Mitch is a strong candidate to win the Rising Stars event and earn the right to participate in the All-Star Game tournament against the league's biggest stars.