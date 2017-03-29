Russell Westbrook scored 57 points in win, sets NBA record for most in triple-double

Russell Westbrook scored 57 points for the most in a triple-double in NBA history as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Orlando Magic 116–106.

Westbrook and Houston Rockets star James Harden are the only two players in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-doubles in a season. From 1976 to 2016, there were no 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

Harden and NBA great Wilt Chamberlain tied for the most points in a triple-double with 53 before Westbrook shattered the NBA record.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Watch Westbrook send Wednesday night's game into overtime:

Russ sends it to OT! pic.twitter.com/27FoBONv1i — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2017

Wednesday night marked Westbrook's 38th triple-double of the season.