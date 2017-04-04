Harden, Westbrook or Curry: Which guard is best to build a franchise around?

Today, Stephen Curry rivals LeBron James as the NBA’s most recognizable star, but that would have been inconceivable not that long ago.

Curry’s first four seasons in the NBA were unremarkable, especially by his now-lofty standards. During that time, he averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field. He wasn’t even named to an All-Star team. Still, veteran forward Metta World Peace saw something in Curry and made a bold prediction while watching him in the playoffs against the Spurs.

Curry gets the #Twinhearts co sign



I think Steve Curry is Top 10 in the NBA.



If he works on his defense , he will be MVP next year. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 9, 2013

There is a V in MVP but not in Steph.

So had to come up with a name until he receives a MVP. Steve Curry ladies and gentlemen is up next!! — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 11, 2013

World Peace dug up the old tweet on Tuesday to show how he was roundly mocked for suggesting that Curry could be the best player in the league.

This was 2013 when I said @StephenCurry30 will be MVP. Look at what people said pic.twitter.com/NZIt35i7Jq — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) April 4, 2017

Curry, of course, went on to win back-to-back MVP awards, though World Peace was just a year too early with his prediction. He finished sixth in MVP voting the year after World Peace’s prediction, behind Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Joakim Noah and James Harden. Curry’s breakout came one year later, when he was the overwhelming MVP choice over LeBron.