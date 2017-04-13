It hasn’t had the same fanfare, but Steph Curry and the Warriors turned in another record-breaking season in 2016–17. Here’s a look at some of the records Curry and the Dubs broke this year.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

1. First players to make 200+ three-pointers in five consecutive seasons

The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, continued their assault on the league’s three-point record books this year, becoming the first two players in NBA history to make more than 200 threes in five consecutive seasons. Career three-point leader Ray Allen is the only other player in league history to compile five seasons of 200+ threes, racking up 222 per year.

2. Most games without consecutive losses

When the Bulls defeated Golden State 94–​87 on March 2, it marked the first time the Warriors had dropped two consecutive games for the first time since April 2015. It took 146 games for the Dubs to lose two in a row, a league record.

An injured Kevin Durant paired with a slumping Curry and Thompson spilled into the next week when Golden State dropped three in a row for the first time since November 2013. Those defeats put a period on another NBA record, as the Warriors ended their streak of 297 games without three-straight losses.

3. Fastest player to 60 points in one game

Thompson was unleashed when the Warriors beat Indiana 142–​106 in early December, becoming the 20th player in NBA history to score 60 points in one game. But more impressive than dropping 60 was the manner in which the three-time All Star generated his points. Thompson became the first player in league history to reach 60 points in less than 30 minutes played, and his points per minute were greater than Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points in 1962.

The details of Thompson’s feat are even more incredible upon further review. He took just 11 dribbles on the evening, and held the ball for roughly 90 seconds over the course of three quarters. Throw in 21–​33 from the field and 8–​14 from three, and Thompson may have turned in the greatest shooting performance the league has ever seen.

4. Most three-pointers in one game

Curry tied the record for most threes in one game in dramatic fashion last year, sinking his 12th trey from just past half court to defeat the Thunder at the final buzzer. He broke the record this year with significantly less fanfare, making 13 three-pointers in an early November matchup with the Pelicans.

But regardless of the attention generated by Curry’s barrages beyond the arc, the Warriors are in good shape when their point guard is feeling it from three. Golden State has won seven of eight games when Curry connects on 10 or more threes.

Chris Szagola/Getty Images

5. Most wins in a coach’s first three seasons

The Warriors’ head coach has seen unprecedented success since taking the reigns from Mark Jackson following the 2013–​14 season. Taking the wisdom from his five NBA titles as a player, Kerr led Golden State to three consecutive seasons of 65+ wins, securing the league’s best record each year.

Kerr amassed 207 victories through three years, with a win percentage of .841. That’s over 100 points better than second place on that list, 11-time championship coach Phil Jackson. His record does come with a bit of an asterisk, though, since 39 of Kerr’s wins came during the first half of the 2015–​16 season, when current Lakers coach Luke Walton served in an interim role as Kerr dealt with complications from off-season back surgery.

6. Most consecutive games with a three-pointer

Before an 0–​10 outing from three on Nov. 4, Steph Curry had made a three-pointer in an NBA record 157 consecutive games. That mark eclipsed previous record-holder Kyle Korver’s streak of 127 games, which was snapped in March 2014. Curry knocked in 687 long balls over the record-setting stretch, shooting 45.2% from three. And after failing to convert deep in two more contests this year, the league’s preeminent shooter closed his 2016–​17 campaign with a made three in 20 straight games.

7. Most road wins in a three-year span

The Warriors often looked like an unstoppable machine at home over the past three years, transforming Oracle Arena into one of the league’s most fearsome home-court advantages.

Golden State is 113–​10 on their home floor in the last three years, best in the league. Only Larry Bird’s Celtics have eclipsed Golden State’s string of home excellence, winning 114 games at home from 1984–​85 through 1986–​87.

Where Curry and Co. are unmatched, however, is away from the Bay Area. The Dubs have tallied 92 wins away from home over the past three seasons, the most from any team in a three-year span in NBA history. They may be their best at home, but the Warriors are a traveling show, capable of taking down teams anywhere in the league.