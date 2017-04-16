NBA

Brad Stevens: Isaiah Thomas intends to play vs. Bulls after sister killed in car accident

0:28 | NHL
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken from ice on stretcher after collision
SI Wire
an hour ago

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas intends to play in Sunday night's playoff game against the Chicago Bulls, just one day after his sister was tragically killed in a car accident in Washington state.

Chyna Thomas died in a one-car accident in Federal Way, Washington's Interstate 5 on Saturday morning

Head coach Brad Stevens says Thomas intends to play in the game, according to Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

"Isaiah Thomas is struggling...tragic circumstances he is going through...his intention is to play," Stevens reportedly said.

Stevens noted that Thomas will go through the pregame routine and if he feels that he can't play, then he won't.

"He's really hurt. It's a tough situation," Stevens added.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters