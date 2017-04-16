Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken from ice on stretcher after collision

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas intends to play in Sunday night's playoff game against the Chicago Bulls, just one day after his sister was tragically killed in a car accident in Washington state.

Chyna Thomas died in a one-car accident in Federal Way, Washington's Interstate 5 on Saturday morning

Head coach Brad Stevens says Thomas intends to play in the game, according to Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

"Isaiah Thomas is struggling...tragic circumstances he is going through...his intention is to play," Stevens reportedly said.

Stevens noted that Thomas will go through the pregame routine and if he feels that he can't play, then he won't.

"He's really hurt. It's a tough situation," Stevens added.