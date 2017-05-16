NBA

Sources: Multiple NBA teams evaluating trade packages for Lakers' D'Angelo Russell

6:39 | NBA
NBA Draft Lottery 2017: Understanding the odds
Jake Fischer
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

With the Los Angeles Lakers coming away with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft following Tuesday night’s lottery, multiple NBA teams are evaluating trade packages for D’Angelo Russell, league sources told SI.com.
 
Securing the No. 2 overall pick clears the way for the Lakers to likely select UCLA point guard and Chino Hills, Calif. native Lonzo Ball, which could render Russell’s skillset somewhat redundant.
 
Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and could be an attractive option to teams in search of a point guard, rather than splurging on an expensive free agent lead ball handler this offseason.

