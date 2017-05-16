Let the mock drafting begin!

With the 2017 NBA draft lottery coming and going Tuesday night, we now know the order of June's draft. The Celtics, thanks to the Nets, will possess the No. 1 pick on the heels of a deep playoff run. The Lakers, with new management in town, get a chance to select a new franchise star at No. 2. And The Process will get to add another prospect to the cupboard with the No. 3 pick.

But what about the rest of the lottery—including the Knicks at No. 8?

With the cement still wet from the lottery, The Crossover's NBA staff offers its Instant Mock Draft, a quick-hitting look at how the first 14 picks could play out. Although NBA fans have five weeks to study these prospects endlessly, we've provided analysis from Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board of each prospect below.

Without further ado, here's our 2017 Instant Mock Draft.

