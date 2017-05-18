NBA

Paul George misses All-NBA teams, likely won't be eligible for $70 million payday from Pacers

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Tim Balk
Thursday May 18th, 2017

The NBA announced its all-league teams Thursday, and Paul George did not make the first, second or third All-NBA teams.

The news, announced by the league in a news release, makes it unlikely the forward will be eligible for the pay raise Indiana would have been able to provide him via the Designated Player Exception had he made an All-NBA team. 

NBA
LeBron's Latest Masterpiece Leaves The Celtics Awestruck

George still could become eligible for the roughly $70 million pay raise if he earns MVP or Defensive Player of the Year—both highly unlikely. The NBA's new new collective bargaining agreement is responsible for the quirk, which allows a team to sign a player on their second contract to a maximum deal above the typical rate for their service time.

George received 40 votes in the media's All-NBA voting. The fact that the Pacers will not have the option to provide George with the big pay upgrade could impact George's decision whether or not to sign an extension with Indiana this off-season and where he signs in 2018 if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

NBA
The Case For: Lonzo Ball, The Draft's Best Guard

George raised eyebrows earlier Thursday when he responded on Twitter to a Bleacher Report story about Paul Pierce's statement that the Celtics should trade their draft pick and add an established star like George rather than a rookie. Boston is considered one possible landing spot for George. The Pacers forward has since deleted his tweet. 

George isn't the first player to be affected by this quirk of the CBA. A year ago, Anthony Davis missed out on an extra $24 million when the media spurned him in their All-NBA selection voting. Damian Lillard, on the other hand, got a $13 million raise by making the All-NBA second-team. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters