The NBA announced its all-league teams Thursday, and Paul George did not make the first, second or third All-NBA teams.

The news, announced by the league in a news release, makes it unlikely the forward will be eligible for the pay raise Indiana would have been able to provide him via the Designated Player Exception had he made an All-NBA team.

George still could become eligible for the roughly $70 million pay raise if he earns MVP or Defensive Player of the Year—both highly unlikely. The NBA's new new collective bargaining agreement is responsible for the quirk, which allows a team to sign a player on their second contract to a maximum deal above the typical rate for their service time.

George received 40 votes in the media's All-NBA voting. The fact that the Pacers will not have the option to provide George with the big pay upgrade could impact George's decision whether or not to sign an extension with Indiana this off-season and where he signs in 2018 if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

George raised eyebrows earlier Thursday when he responded on Twitter to a Bleacher Report story about Paul Pierce's statement that the Celtics should trade their draft pick and add an established star like George rather than a rookie. Boston is considered one possible landing spot for George. The Pacers forward has since deleted his tweet.

George isn't the first player to be affected by this quirk of the CBA. A year ago, Anthony Davis missed out on an extra $24 million when the media spurned him in their All-NBA selection voting. Damian Lillard, on the other hand, got a $13 million raise by making the All-NBA second-team.