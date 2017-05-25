These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to secure their third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Cavs lead the Celtics 3–1 in the Eastern Conference Finals entering Thursday's Game 5. Cleveland came from behind to win Game 4 at home.

The winner of the series will meet the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. If the Cavs advance, it will set the stage for the third straight year of Golden State–Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

Even if the Celtics lose on Thursday, they still have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks—Boston holds the No. 1 pick in next month's NBA draft.

Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 5.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch online by clicking here.