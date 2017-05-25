NBA

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Game time, live stream, TV channel

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to secure their third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals on Thursday night. 

The Cavs lead the Celtics 3–1 in the Eastern Conference Finals entering Thursday's Game 5. Cleveland came from behind to win Game 4 at home. 

The winner of the series will meet the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. If the Cavs advance, it will set the stage for the third straight year of Golden State–Cleveland in the NBA Finals. 

Even if the Celtics lose on Thursday, they still have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks—Boston holds the No. 1 pick in next month's NBA draft. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 5. 

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch online by clicking here

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters