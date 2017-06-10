Top 10 moments from NBA Finals Game 4

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was either supposed to be a coronation for the Golden State Warriors, or a last stand for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Instead, the game turned into the Wild Wild West, especially in the second half — with the Cavs leading and the game already out of hand.

Cleveland won the game 137–116, but Golden State still has a 3–1 series lead.

Here are the top 10 moments from the entire game:

10. Cleveland's 49–point first quarter

Cleveland set an NBA record by scoring 49 points in the opening frame and finished the first half with 86. The previous record was 81, set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1982 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Jeff Van Gundy defends the Kardashians

ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy took time out of his busy broadcasting duties of Game 4 to trash the so-called "Kardashian Curse" and rip the concept of blaming the players’ wives and girlfriends for their on-court play.

Of course, Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is dating Khloe Kardashian. Van Gundy comes hard with the hot take.

jeff van gundy going in on the stupidity of the "kardashian curse" -- it's "low rent" -- he's right. pic.twitter.com/9xxdTwXtJm — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) June 10, 2017

8. Zaza pulling a Draymond

ZAZA with the sneaky nut punch pic.twitter.com/rd6t9rF340 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 10, 2017

No doubt that Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was inspired by teammate Draymond Green when he went straight for the family jewels of Iman Shumpert during a scuffle in the third quarter. Pachulia and Shumpert each received a technical foul.

7. Fan gets tossed for jawing at Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes was seen arguing with was Todd Leebow, the CEO and president of Majestic Steel who is often seen at games with LeBron James’s agent, Rich Paul and is friends with James. Leebow was escorted out of the arena by security during a period of on-court chaos as officials reviewed the Zaza Pachulia–Iman Shumpert fiasco.

6. Fans chanting "Russell Westbrook" at Kevin Durant

Think 3–1 is looming in the back of his mind?

5. Mama Green tweets

Mary Babers-Green had strong opinions after it appeared her son, Draymond, was ejected during the third quarter. (It was confusing, but he wasn’t).

These OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY PAID! #💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

This has been some FRACKLENACKLE BULL..I am convince sitting court side that this storyline was written! #REFSSUCK — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

4. JR Smith hits 3-pointer from Lake Erie

Smith scored a grand total of three points in the first two games of the series and 28 combined points in the last two. This bomb from way downtown was just part of the Cavaliers' hot shooting night.

3. Draymond gets ejected....wait, no he doesn't

Draymond Green 2nd technical of the game.



3rd in 2 games



Ejected. pic.twitter.com/ahTR0rvYhm — Matt Medley (@MedleyHoops) June 10, 2017

Green was assessed what appeared to be his second technical foul for arguing with the referees during Game 4, leading to an ejection...or so everyone thought. Many thought that Green was also given a tech in the first quarter, but no one was aware at the time that it was Warriors coach Steve Kerr who received that one. This sparked an officiating controversy and led to much confusion, to say the least.

2. KD and LeBron shouting match

The game's two biggest stars got into Game 4's biggest dust-up, jawing at each other with the Cavaliers up by 19 in the third quarter. Both players received technicals.

1. LeBron self alley-oop

LeBron doesn't care that it's not the All-Star Game.

LeBron oops it off the board to himself and slams pic.twitter.com/WpIFlyFsgw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 10, 2017

Game 5 will be on Monday night. Stay tuned.