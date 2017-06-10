Once again, the Warriors have a 3–1 Finals lead

How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors 137–116 in the Finals on Friday night, in a bizarre, crazy, dubiously officiated Game 4 that had so many twists and turns that I still don’t have them all straight.

I do know one thing, though. There is one, clear, factual takeaway.

The Warriors have a 3–1 lead in the Finals. Again.

Please not that I'm not making a prediction here (although I did originally predict Cavs in 7). No. This is the story of a meme that wouldn’t die, that quite possibly stood on the verge of death in the form of a Warriors sweep, that was brought back to life by a huge Cleveland win, which will be detailed in many other places on this website.

This may mean nothing. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3–0 Finals deficit. The odds are long.

But, then again...