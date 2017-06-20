NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler tells Cavaliers he wants to stay with Bulls

NBA
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has reportedly informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would prefer to stay in Chicago than be traded, according to David Aldridge of TNT.

Butler has been the subject of many rumors over the past few days involving the Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Tuesday afternoon. Dwyane Wade reportedly informed the Bulls that he plans to pick up his player option to remain with the team.

 ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported that Chicago had approach the Sixers offering Butler for the No. 3 pick in this week’s draft, before Philly shipped that pick to Boston. Smith then added that the “Celtics are planning on acquiring” Butler with the third pick if the Bulls are willing to make a deal similar to the one offered to the Sixers. 

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon that although the Bulls’ asking price for Butler “remains elevated,” the Timberwolves have already had discussions with Chicago about a possible trade. The Suns have also been interested, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, as were the Cavs, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

Butler, a 27-year-old three-time All-Star, is under contract for two more seasons and has a player option for 2019–20. His name first became the subject of trade speculation around the February trade deadline.

