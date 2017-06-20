Dwyane Wade has reportedly informed the Chicago Bulls that he will be picking up his $23.8 million player option for next season, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago.

Wade, 35, is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Wade had until June 27 to inform the Bulls of his decision.

The news comes with Bulls at the center of trade rumors involving All-Star Jimmy Butler. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in Butler.

Wade’s decision to opt back in could be a tell that the Bulls aren’t aiming for a complete rebuild given the circumstances. Chicago is said to have a high asking price for Butler in any potential deal.

The NBA draft is Thursday.