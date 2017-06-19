The trade market for Jimmy Butler is heating up.

The Bulls star is drawing interest from the Cavaliers, Suns and Timberwolves, according to various reports. This comes after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported that Chicago had approach the Sixers offering Butler for the No. 3 pick in this week’s draft, before Philly shipped that pick to Boston. Smith then added that the “Celtics are planning on acquiring” Butler with the third pick if the Bulls are willing to make a deal similar to the one offered to the Sixers.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon that although the Bulls’ asking price for Butler “remains elevated,” the Timberwolves have already had discussions with Chicago about a possible trade. The Suns are also interested, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, as are the Cavs, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports. If Cleveland were to trade for Butler it would be a more complicated deal, involving multiple teams, according to Stein. Johnson adds that the Suns could be the third team in a Chicago-Cleveland trade for Butler.

Butler, a 27-year-old three-time All-Star, is under contract for two more seasons and has a player option for 2019–20. His name first became the subject of trade speculation around the February trade deadline.