What time is the NBA draft?

The NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft, which consists of two rounds and 60 picks, will be televised by ESPN.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the draft's first pick, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, who had the Eastern Conference's best record last season. The Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's worst team, will select fourth.

It's the second straight year those four teams will pick in that exact order of the NBA draft.

