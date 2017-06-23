NBA

Big Baller Brand is already selling a $500 ZO2 in a Lakers colorway

3:27 | NBA
2017 NBA Draft: LaVar Ball highlights night full of social moments
Jeremy Woo
21 minutes ago

Lonzo Ball is now a Laker, and if his father’s gold and purple Big Baller Brand hat on draft night was any type of giveaway, Lonzo now has a Lakers-colored ZO2.

Yes, it costs $500. It also appears LaVar and family are trying to coin “Sho’Time.”

Ok, actually it’s $495. And it’s available online. Oh, and they’re supposed to ship by...All-Star weekend 2018. Which happens to be in...Los Angeles. Ugh, this is real.

Related note: I wonder if there are Celtics and Sixers-colored ZO2s on their way to third-world countries right now.

Meh, even if they were, they’d still cost $495.

 

