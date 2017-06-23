Big Baller Brand is already selling a $500 ZO2 in a Lakers colorway
Lonzo Ball is now a Laker, and if his father’s gold and purple Big Baller Brand hat on draft night was any type of giveaway, Lonzo now has a Lakers-colored ZO2.
Yes, it costs $500. It also appears LaVar and family are trying to coin “Sho’Time.”
Lonzo Ball new Lakers-inspired shoes: "ZO2: SHO’TIME" pic.twitter.com/qFZetEbIs9— Sportando (@Sportando) June 23, 2017
Ok, actually it’s $495. And it’s available online. Oh, and they’re supposed to ship by...All-Star weekend 2018. Which happens to be in...Los Angeles. Ugh, this is real.
Related note: I wonder if there are Celtics and Sixers-colored ZO2s on their way to third-world countries right now.
Meh, even if they were, they’d still cost $495.