Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon wins 2017 Rookie of the Year
Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year during the league's inaugural awards show Monday night.
The other two finalists for the the award were a pair of 76ers teammates—forward Dario Saric and center Joel Embiid. Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon
Brodgon averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds for a Milwaukee team that won 42 games and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Toronto Raptors. He also shot 40% from three and hit 87% of his free throws.
Brodgon played a key role for the Bucks this season, starting 28 games after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft. He is the first non-first-round pick to win the award in the common draft era.