NBA rumors: Paul George, Chris Paul and Phil Jackson's futures in question

1:17 | NBA
Former NBA GM David Kahn breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual—with the futures of several stars still in question.

Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move, though the passing of the draft likely makes it more difficult to trade.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among a number of quality free agents. Don't rule anything out.

Free agency begins on Saturday, and teams are busy making final moves before the new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest rumors from around the league.

• The New York Knicks have "legitimate" interest in re-signing point guard Derrick Rose. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• LeBron James will not leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Mike Wise of The Undefeated while chatting with the Freddie Coleman and Fritz show.

"I got from a very good authority – a very good authority – that LeBron James will never be a Clipper," Wise said on the show. "I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper. I don’t know if that’s because he remembers what the Clippers used to be, or he just doesn’t want to put his lot in there, or he thinks Steve Ballmer is just too animated on the sideline."

• Washington Wizards guard John Wall is recruiting Indiana Pacers forward Paul George, hoping the Wizards can trade for George. (The Undefeated)

• The Oklahoma City Thunder expect NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will be offered a five-year extension at the start of free agency. (ESPN.com)

• The Wizards have extended qualifying offers to Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic. Porter's offer is $7.7 million with $4.6 million being offered to Bogdanovic. (Washington Post)

• The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a "hard push" to sign JJ Redick. (The Ringer)

• Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari says Nuggets "are not my his first choice" in free agency this summer. (NBC Sports)

• Chicago Bulls executive John Paxson says the team is operating on the assumption that Dwyane Wade will be with the team next season and any buyout possibility must be "advantageous" to the team. (KC Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

• The Utah Jazz are one of the teams to express trade interest in Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Representatives for New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony "tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks." Additionally, Anthony's estranged wife La La Anthony said his top priority going forward is staying close to his son. (ESPN.com)

• The Boston Celtics are looking to sign Blake Griffin and then trade for Paul George if they cannot sign Gordon Hayward and then trade for George (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• Paul George reportedly talked with Klay Thompson about playing together for the Los Angeles Lakers (Kelenna Azubuike via 95.7 The Game)

• The Rockets have emerged as an "increasingly serious threat to sing Chris Paul in free agency. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Owner James Dolan is weighing the future of Phil Jackson as New York Knicks President. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

