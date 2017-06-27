Representatives for Carmelo Anthony have “tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks,” ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

Anthony would still prefer to remain in New York City, Stein adds, and the Knicks “have thus far resisted the idea” of buying Melo out. Anthony’s estranged wife, La La, said Tuesday on The Wendy Williams Show that Melo wants to stay close to New York, where their 10-year-old son Kiyan lives with La La.

Melo is under contract for at least one more season, with an early termination option in the summer of 2018.

Phil Jackson has made it clear that he would prefer Anthony to waive his no-trade clause this summer and leave the Knicks. Jackson said in April that Anthony “would be better off somewhere else” and reiterated in May that he felt Melo would be better off playing for a contender. Anthony has a full no-trade clause, though, and revealed that he turned down the opportunity to go to the Clippers in February. The Cavaliers are widely rumored as a potential destination, which would be made easier if Cleveland was not forced to work out a trade.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts accused Jackson of “deliberately trying to shame Melo out of the city.”

Anthony’s six-plus seasons with the Knicks have been rocky, especially so in recent years as the team has struggled (under Jackson’s leadership, it’s worth noting).