NBA free agency hasn't officially tipped off, but we've already witnessed plenty of fireworks. Chris Paul fled to the Rockets, Jimmy Butler was traded to the Wolves and who knows where Gordon Hayward might end up.

With all of this craziness so far, it's hard to make bold predictions that don't seem plausible. We took a shot anyway:

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Lee Jenkins: Paul George

In the NBA, as in physics, every action prompts a reaction, and over the next week another star cluster will emerge to counter the Warriors. It might be in Boston or Houston, and given the unique set of circumstances last summer, it won’t be as potent as the one put together in Golden State. But another contender will be hatched outside of Oakland, and Chris Paul was only the first domino to drop.

Paul George, not even a free agent, is the key to this next cluster. If the Celtics get him, or the Rockets, or the Cavaliers, there is no guarantee they will eventually be able to keep him from his hometown Lakers. But for next season, George (plus James Harden and Paul, or Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward, or LeBron James and Kyrie Irving) could have the best shot to upset the NBA’s best team.

Jake Fischer: Heat

If my math is correct, the Miami Heat could have upwards of $40 million in cap space this summer once Chris Bosh's contract comes off the books. And in league circles, the allure of Pat Riley and the Miami Mafia has definitely returned. The Heat's charge toward a playoff spot at the end of last season fell short, but it turned a lot of heads of players and league personnel. Erik Spoelstra losing out on coach of the year was an upset for many. You couple that on-court pedigree with Miami's highly publicized strength and conditioning miracles of James Johnson and Dion Waiters, and South Beach has emerged as a highly competitive free agent destination once more, just a year after Kevin Durant only really granted Miami a meeting in the Hamptons as a courtesy.

Chris Paul is gone in L.A., leaving both Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick primed for departure. Gordon Hayward certainly fits alongside Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside. Miami has been creative in moving around salary to open up gobs of space before. What if two stars like Hayward and former teammate Paul Millsap decided to team up? Miami has the ability to create another super team. And when there's no smoke around Pat Riley, that's also when the iron might be boiling at its hottest.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Jeremy Woo: Banana Boat Reunion

We get one Internet banana boat reunion. These are stressful times in the lives of our friends LeBron, Dwyane, Chris and Melo. The Cavs have no executive leadership. The Bulls are pretending not to be tanking (they are tanking). The Rockets, well, things are pretty good there actually, but they’re deep in preparation to lead the league in complaints to the refs. The Knicks without Phil Jackson... are still the Knicks.

Who knows if Wade or Anthony find a way to join their more fortunate friends on the basketball court, but this level of net stress can only mean that vacation and bro time are in order. These guys need to unwind and perhaps ride some grocery-oriented nautical transportation in an exotic locale. That, and maybe concoct a scheme for next year’s off-season. Don’t forget they’ll all be unrestricted free agents on July 1, 2018. I heard the Globetrotters have cap space.

Rohan Nadkarni: Andre Iguodala

The Warriors will still be heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals next year, but they will have to do so without the services of Andre Iguodala. Iggy will command a large salary on the open market, with young, low-salaried teams and contenders alike both chasing him. Golden State will blanch at the offers, particularly with a massive luxury tax bill looming as its stars begin to sign contracts closer to market value.

Why would Iguodala leave? Sometimes there can be such a thing as too much winning or too much sacrifice. Sometimes a new challenge is more invigorating than running it back with a team that is entirely title or bust. Whatever the case, Iguodala will find something more intriguing about lifting up a young squad (the 76ers?) or helping take down his former team (the Spurs?) than signing back with the Warriors. The result? The door opens up the slightest bit more for the rest of the league, which is desperately scrambling to form its own superteams.