2017 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Follow every move 

2017 NBA free agent tracker: Follow every move

What are the biggest NBA storylines heading into summer?

  • With the NBA's free agency period set to begin, The Crossover is tracking every move this off-season and providing a complete list of every player available this summer.
The NBA off-season is already in full swing after a wild draft and a seemingly never-ending crush of trade and free agency rumors.

The league's free agency period doesn't officially begin until July 1 at midnight, when teams and players can begin meeting and reaching verbal agreements. The free agency moratorium stretches to July 6, when both sides can begin reaching official agreements and trades can be made. Teams have until July 13 to withdraw qualifying offers from restricted free agents.

After last year's salary cap spike, this year's free-agent class is loaded with big names and young players seeking a payday. Among the biggest free agents: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward. 

So which stars will trade teams this summer? We've already seen Jimmy Butler shipped to the Timberwolves and the No. 1 overall pick (Markelle Fultz) trade hands from the Celtics to the 76ers. Paul George, who is under contract for one more season, remains a fixture of trade rumors for a number of teams.

Who else is up for grabs this summer? SI.com's free agency tracker is following ever move. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the off-season.

• Allen, Lavoy, Pacers (UFA**)
• Allen, Tony, Grizzlies (UFA)
• Andersen, Chris, Hornets (UFA)
• Anderson, Alan, Clippers (UFA)
• Anthony, Joel, Spurs (UFA)
• Babbitt, Luke, Heat (UFA)
• Baker, Ron, Knicks (RFA)
• Barnes, Matt, Warriors (UFA)
• Bass, Brandon, Clippers (UFA)
• Baynes, Aron, Pistons (UFA*)
• Beasley, Michael, Bucks (UFA)
• Bogdanovic, Bojan, Wizards (RFA)
• Bogut, Andrew, Cavaliers (UFA)
• Brooks, Aaron, Pacers (UFA)
• Brown, Bobby, Rockets (RFA)
• Bullock, Reggie, Pistons (RFA)
• Burke, Trey, Wizards (RFA)
• Calderon, Jose, Hawks (UFA)
• Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious, Pistons (RFA)
• Carter-Williams, Michael, Bulls (RFA)
• Carter, Vince, Grizzlies (UFA)
• Casspi, Omri, Wolves (UFA)
• Clark, Ian, Warriors (UFA)
• Collison, Darren, Kings (UFA)
• Collison, Nick, Thunder (UFA)
• Covington, Robert, 76ers (UFA**)
• Cunningham, Dante, Pelicans (UFA*)
• Curry, Stephen, Warriors (UFA)
• Dedmon, Dewayne, Spurs (UFA*)
• Durant, Kevin, Warriors (UFA*)
• Ennis, Tyler, Lakers (UFA)
• Evans, Tyreke, Kings (UFA)
• Felicio, Cristiano, Bulls (RFA)
• Felton, Raymond, Clippers (UFA)
• Ferrell, Yogi, Mavericks (RFA**)
• Foye, Randy, Nets (UFA)
• Gallinari, Danilo, Nuggets (UFA*)
• Galloway, Langston, Kings (UFA*)
• Gasol, Pau, Spurs (UFA*)
• Gay, Rudy, Kings (UFA*)
• Gibson, Taj, Thunder (UFA)
• Ginobili, Manu, Spurs (UFA)
• Grant, Jerami, Thunder (UFA**)
• Green, Gerald, Celtics (UFA)
• Green, JaMychal, Grizzlies (RFA)
• Green, Jeff, Magic (UFA)
• Griffin, Blake, Clippers (UFA#)
• Hardaway Jr., Tim, Hawks (RFA)
• Haslem, Udonis, Heat (UFA)
• Hawes, Spencer, Bucks (UFA*)
• Hayward, Gordon, Jazz (UFA*)
• Hibbert, Roy, Nuggets (UFA)
• Hill, George, Jazz (UFA)
• Holiday, Jrue, Pelicans (UFA)
• Holiday, Justin, Knicks (UFA)
• Humphries, Kris, Hawks (UFA)
• Ibaka, Serge, Raptors (UFA)
• Iguodala, Andre, Warriors (UFA)
• Ilyasova, Ersan, Hawks (UFA)
• Ingles, Joe, Jazz (RFA)
• Jennings, Brandon, Wizards (UFA)
• Jerebko, Jonas, Celtics (UFA)
• Johnson, Amir, Celtics (UFA)
• Johnson, James, Heat (UFA)
• Jones, James, Cavaliers (UFA)
• Jones, Terrence, Bucks (UFA)
• Korver, Kyle, Cavaliers (UFA)
• Lauvergne, Joffrey, Bulls (RFA)
• Lawson, Ty, Kings (UFA)
• Lee, David, Kings (UFA*)
• Len, Alex, Suns (RFA)
• Liggins, DeAndre, (UFA**)
• Livingston, Shaun, Warriors (UFA)
• Lowry, Kyle, Raptors (UFA*)
• Mack, Shelvin, Jazz (UFA)
• Mbah A Moute, Luc, Clippers (UFA*)
• McAdoo, James Michael, Warriors (RFA)
• McDaniels, KJ, Nets (UFA**)
• McGee, JaVale, Warriors (UFA)
• McLemore, Ben, Kings (RFA)
• McRae, Jordan, Cavaliers (UFA)
• McRoberts, Josh, Heat (UFA*)
• Meeks, Jodie, Magic (UFA)
• Miles, CJ, Pacers (UFA*)
• Mills, Patty (Spurs), (UFA)
• Millsap, Paul, Hawks (UFA)
• Mirotic, Nikola, Bulls (RFA)
• Monroe, Greg, Bucks (UFA*)
• Morrow, Anthony, Bulls (UFA)
• Motiejunas, Donatas, Pelicans (UFA)
• Muhammad, Shabazz, Wolves (RFA)
• Muscala, Mike, Hawks (UFA)
• Nene, Rockets (UFA)
• Noel, Nerlens, Mavericks (RFA)
• Nowitzki, Dirk, Mavericks (UFA**)
• Olynyk, Kelly, Celtics RFA)
• Pachulia, Zaza, Warriors (UFA)
• Patterson, Patrick, Raptors (UFA)
• Paul, Chris, Clippers (UFA#)
• Payne, Adreian, Wolves (UFA)
• Plumlee, Mason, Nuggets (RFA)
• Porter, Otto, Wizards (RFA)
• Randolph, Zach, Grizzlies (UFA)
• Redick, JJ, Clippers (UFA)
• Reed, Willie, Heat (UFA*)
• Roberson, Andre, Thunder (RFA)
• Roberts, Brian, Hornets (UFA)
• Robinson, Thomas, Lakers (UFA)
• Rodriguez, Sergio, 76ers (UFA)
• Rose, Derrick, Knicks (UFA)
• Rudez, Damjan, Magic (RFA)
• Rush, Brandon, Wolves (UFA)
• Scola, Luis, Nets (UFA)
• Scott, Mike, Suns (UFA)
• Sefolosha, Thabo, Hawks (UFA)
• Sessions, Ramon, Hornets (UFA**)
• Simmons, Jonathon, Spurs (RFA)
• Snell, Tony, Bucks (RFA)
• Speights, Marreese, Clippers (UFA*)
• Splitter, Tiago, 76ers (UFA)
• Stuckey, Rodney, Pacers (UFA)
• Sullinger, Jared, Suns (UFA)
• Teague, Jeff, Pacers (UFA)
• Terry, Jason, Bucks (UFA)
• Thornton, Marcus, Nets (UFA)
• Tolliver, Anthony, Kings (UFA)
• Tucker, PJ, Raptors (UFA)
• Udrih, Beno, Pistons (UFA)
• Vujacic, Sasha, Knicks (UFA)
• Wade, Dwyane, Bulls (UFA*)
• Waiters, Dion, Heat (UFA*)
• West, David, Warriors (UFA)
• Wilcox, C.J., Magic (UFA)
• Williams, Alan, Suns (RFA)
• Williams, Deron, Cavs (UFA)
• Withey, Jeff, Jazz (UFA)
• Wood, Christian, Hornets (RFA**)
• World Peace, Metta, Lakers (UFA)
• Young, James, Celtics (UFA)
• Young, Nick, Lakers (UFA)

* Player Option
** Team Option
# Early Termination Option

