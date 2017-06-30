How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?

Clippers forward Blake Griffin will agree to a five-year, $173 million contract to remain with the team, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Griffin was an unrestricted free agent after opting out of his contract. His future was unclear after Chris Paul’s trade to the Rockets. USA Today’s Sam Amick reports Griffin cancelled metings with the Suns and Nuggets. Charania reported Griffin met with the Clippers on Friday and finalized terms.

Griffin cannot sign a new deal until July 7, when the free agency moratorium period ends. He was an off-season priority for the Clippers, who are not looking to fully rebuild after dealing Paul.

The 28-year-old Griffin has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons. He is a five-time All-Star. He has spent ihs entire career with the Clippers after being selected with the first pick in the 2009 draft.