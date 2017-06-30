NBA

Report: Jeff Teague expected to sign with Timberwolves

0:30 | NBA
Ricky Rubio traded to Utah Jazz for 2018 first round draft pick
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to agree to a three-year, $55 million contract with free agent guard Jeff Teague, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

Stein reported Friday that the Knicks backed off attempts to meet with Teague with the pretense that they were convinced he had already agreed with Minnesota. He appears to have been one of the Wolves’ top targets on the market.

Teague, 29, spent last season with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers reportedly traded Paul George to the Thunder on Friday night for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo, signaling the team is ready to focus on rebuilding with younger players. 

The Timberwolves traded guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz on Friday, clearing the way for Teague to become their lead ball-handler.

The Wolves have been busy this off-season, trading to add Jimmy Butler on draft night and assembling a talented core ready to make a push for the team’s first playoff berth since 2004.

