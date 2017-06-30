The NBA’s first unanimous MVP has agreed to the league’s first $200 million contract.

Golden State has agreed to ink four-time All-Star point guard Stephen Curry to a five-year maximum contract worth $201 million with no options, according to multiple reports. The so-called “Supermax” deal will carry the 29-year-old Curry through the 2021–22 season, solidifying a key foundational piece for the Warriors’ potential dynasty.

Maxing out Curry (25.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.5 RPG) is this summer’s easiest call: He has made four straight All-Star Games, he’s played in three straight Finals, he’s won two titles and two MVP awards, and he’s missed less than five games in each of the past five seasons. Along the way, he’s led the league in individual plus/minus and three-point proficiency, carried Golden State to a record-setting 73-win season, and lifted the Warriors’ offensive efficiency and point differential to insane heights. Curry has done all of that while avoiding any hint of off-court issues and playing a key role in integrating his MVP teammate, Kevin Durant.

Curry is a max-worthy player and a max-worthy leader. Warriors management understands his value better than anyone, having enjoyed the fruits of his rise to superstardom, and they didn’t hesitate to pay him the most money possible as quickly as possible. After Curry’s bargain four-year, $44 million rookie extension helped the Warriors assemble and retain their Superteam, it is only proper that the franchise guy be paid in full.

By getting Curry’s deal done quickly, Golden State can turn its attention to striking a new deal with Durant and fending off a host of suitors for crucial sixth man Andre Iguodala. In truth, if both departed the Curry-led Warriors would still be one of the 2018 title favorites. If both return, they will be overwhelming favorites again. Here’s betting that Durant and Iguodala both find it too difficult to turn down the chance to keep the party going in the Bay.

History will credit Curry for changing the way basketball was played—with his insane range and three-point accuracy—and now that transformational ability will be properly rewarded with a life-changing, record-setting contract. There’s only one Curry, and he’s worth any price.

Golden State even gets bonus points for avoiding a player option on the final year, thereby buying itself at least four years before facing any Curry-related departure speculation.

Grade: A+