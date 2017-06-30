How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?

The Wizards have offered John Wall an $170 million ‘supermax’ contract extension, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst first reported the news.

Wall, 26, is eligible for the newly-structured maximum deal (designated player extension) under the new collective bargaining agreement after making an All-NBA team this season. He has $37 million left on the final two years of his current deal. Accepting the new offer would keep him in Washington through 2023.

Wall will reportedly mull the offer and is not in a hurry to decide. TNT’s David Aldridge reports Wall, who is represented by agent Rich Paul, wants to see how the Wizards upgrade the team and that he likes D.C.

The Wizards have two major free agent situations to address this summer with small forward Otto Porter and wing Bojan Bogdanovic both set to hit the market.