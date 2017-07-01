The Nuggets and Timberwolves have emerged as front-runners to sign Hawks free-agent forward Paul Millsap, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

The Suns and Kings are also reportedly in pursuit. Phoenix will make a major push, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Millsap, 32, has made four straight All-Star games and averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season for the Hawks. He is an unrestricted free agent. With Atlanta under new general manager Travis Schlenk and reportedly eyeing a rebuild, the odds he returns to the Hawks (who shopped him in trades last season) appear slim at this stage.

The Suns and Nuggets were both in the mix for Blake Griffin, who opted to stay with the Clippers. The Timberwolves agreed to sign Jeff Teague to a three-year, $57 million deal in free agency and have already added Jimmy Butler via trade.