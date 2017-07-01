NBA

Report: Nuggets, Wolves considered front-runners for Paul Millsap

0:46 | NBA
Report: Paul George traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Jeremy Woo
38 minutes ago

The Nuggets and Timberwolves have emerged as front-runners to sign Hawks free-agent forward Paul Millsap, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

The Suns and Kings are also reportedly in pursuit. Phoenix will make a major push, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Millsap, 32, has made four straight All-Star games and averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season for the Hawks. He is an unrestricted free agent. With Atlanta under new general manager Travis Schlenk and reportedly eyeing a rebuild, the odds he returns to the Hawks (who shopped him in trades last season) appear slim at this stage.

Free Agency hub: Grading every deal

The Suns and Nuggets were both in the mix for Blake Griffin, who opted to stay with the Clippers. The Timberwolves agreed to sign Jeff Teague to a three-year, $57 million deal in free agency and have already added Jimmy Butler via trade.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters