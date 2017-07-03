Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the Warriors, according to multiple reports, which is not surprising. What is a surprise is Durant’s low salary.

Durant’s new contract is a two-year deal worth $53 million, including a player option for the second, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports. Durant’s salary in the first year will be around $25 million, according to USA Today’s Sam Amick.

The deal is similar to the one Durant signed last summer (two years, $54 million). That contract also included an opt-out clause, which he used last week.

The maximum Durant could have earned in year one was $34.5 million and he was widely expected to earn $31.8 million, a 20% increase over his $26.5 million 2016–17 salary. Instead, Durant will actually earn less than he made in his first season with Golden State.

The question remains, what will the Warriors do with the extra cap space opened up by Durant’s discount. They have been linked Rudy Gay, Dewayne Dedmon and Nick Young, among others. They would also like to retain veteran sixth man Andre Iguodala.