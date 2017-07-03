Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang when Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin signed new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward is still on the open market. But stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Don't forget: Free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 6 at 12:01 p.m Eastern, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league. (All times ET.)

7:30 a.m. ET

• Carmelo Anthony could be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join either the Rockets or Cavaliers, and Houston has been exploring different pathways to a deal. Anthony's interest in Houston grew after the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. LeBron James's presence in Cleveland, of course, makes the Cavaliers an attractive destination for the Knicks forward. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Kings offered Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter a max offer during a meeting on Sunday. That contract would be worth somewhere around $106.5 million over four years. Porter is still meeting with two more teams before making a decision on where to sign an offer sheet. (Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears, ESPN)

• The Nuggets will likely pursue free agent guard George Hill. It's contingent on Denver dumping the salaries of players like Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• Gordon Hayward is one of the top players available on the market. But could he remain in Utah? Hayward will meet with representatives from the Jazz in San Diego today. The Jazz can offer Hayward a max contract of $180 million over five years. (Deseret News)

• This weekend, Boston made its pitch to Hayward. He attended a Red Sox game at Fenway Park and met with star Isaiah Thomas during his Celtics recruiting trip. Celtics coach Brad Stevens, formerly Hayward's coach at Butler, even picked him up at the airport. (ESPN)

1:07 a.m.

• Carmelo Anthony is now open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Sunday 11:50 p.m.

• The Los Angeles Clippers made a strong impression on Danilo Gallinari on Sunday (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

11:10 p.m

• Paul Millsap has joined the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $90 million contract (Shams, Charania, The Vertical)

10:15 p.m.

• The Bulls have signed guard Justin Holiday to a two-year, $9 million contract. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

5 p.m.

• Former Lakers guard Nick Young has emerged as a candidate for a portion of Golden State's $5.2 million exception. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

3 p.m.

• New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is no longer being discussed in trades. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said "We love KP and what he does so I don't see him going anywhere." (Ian Begley, ESPN)