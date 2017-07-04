The Clippers will acquire Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari in a three-team trade involving the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. According to Wojnarowski, Gallinari will sign a three-year $65 million contract.

Multiple reports came out late Monday suggesting the three teams were close to agreeing on terms. The Clippers did not have the cap room to sign Gallinari outright, and will send Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a first-round pick acquired from Houston and cash to the Hawks to create space, and the Nuggets will receive a 2019 second-round draft pick, according to Wojnarowski.

Gallinari will team with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the Clippers’ frontcourt as the team pushes forward without Chris Paul. He averaged 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.

Crawford is expected to pursue and be granted a contract buyout, allowing him to hit the open market as a free agent this summer. Stone was a second-round pick in 2015.