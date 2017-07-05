What do you get when you combine Facebook’s desire to control all things media and LaVar Ball’s thirst for airtime? A show about the Balls on Facebook.

Deadline reports that Facebook has greenlighted a documentary series about the Ball family. The project doesn’t have a name yet and it’s unclear how many episodes there will be or how long they each one will be. (Facebook also ordered a feel-good series featuring Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame.)

After emphasizing raw live video last year, Facebook is making a push into high-quality video content. The company has also signed a deal to stream more than a dozen UEFA Champions League next season.

The eldest Ball child, Lonzo, was taken second in this year’s NBA draft by the Lakers. The middle son, LiAngelo, will be a freshman on the UCLA baseball team this season and LaMelo, the youngest, will be a high school junior.