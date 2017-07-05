NBA

Report: Facebook orders documentary series about Ball family

2:13 | Extra Mustard
LaVar Ball may have found perfect home in WWE
Dan Gartland
24 minutes ago

What do you get when you combine Facebook’s desire to control all things media and LaVar Ball’s thirst for airtime? A show about the Balls on Facebook.

Deadline reports that Facebook has greenlighted a documentary series about the Ball family. The project doesn’t have a name yet and it’s unclear how many episodes there will be or how long they each one will be. (Facebook also ordered a feel-good series featuring Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame.)

After emphasizing raw live video last year, Facebook is making a push into high-quality video content. The company has also signed a deal to stream more than a dozen UEFA Champions League next season

The eldest Ball child, Lonzo, was taken second in this year’s NBA draft by the Lakers. The middle son, LiAngelo, will be a freshman on the UCLA baseball team this season and LaMelo, the youngest, will be a high school junior. 

