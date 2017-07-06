NBA Free Agency: Which team has handed out the worst contract?

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. last Saturday, ushering in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang when Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin agreed to new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the Celtics. Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Don't forget: Free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 6 at 12:01 p.m Eastern, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Thursday

• The Boston Celtics are trying create enough salary-cap room to give Gordon Hayward a four-year, $128 million maximum contract. The team is discussing trades involving Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley. (Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Cleveland Cavaliers offered Chauncey Billups a below-market salary of $2 million a year for the role of serving as president of basketball operations. Billups eventually turned down the offer. (Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks have touched base with veteran free agent guards Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Shelvin Mack. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

• Free agent center JaVale McGee is scheduled to meet with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)