Paul Pierce signs with Boston to retire as a Celtic
Paul Pierce signed a contract with the Boston Celtics on Monday so he can retire as a member of the organization, the team announced.
Pierce was drafted No. 10 in the 1998 draft by the Celtics and spent the first 15 seasons of his 19-year career in Boston.
While with the Celtics, Pierce made the All-Star team 10 times and won Finals MVP in 2008, when the Celtics won their 17th Championship in team history. He is top-five in franchise history in games played, field goals, assists and blocks. Only John Havlicek has played more seasons with the Celtics.
Officially signed ✅ pic.twitter.com/2ruCR4jh1g— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2017
He's baaaaaack #TheTruth pic.twitter.com/cwaSW5lKHU— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2017
Paul Pierce will retire in green ☘️— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2017
📝: https://t.co/GS43Xh4e8E pic.twitter.com/Xbry4V612Y
Couldn't resist the parquet pic.twitter.com/RAU8UGx9cr— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2017
"It's an honor to have this opportunity to once again call myself a Boston Celtic," Pierce said in a statement. "The organization and city took me in and made me one of their own, and I couldn't imagine ending my career any other way. I'm a Celtic for life."
In his 1,102 games with the Celtics, Pierce averaged 21.8 points and six rebounds in 36.6 minutes a game.