NBA

Paul Pierce signs with Boston to retire as a Celtic

0:57 | NBA
Paul Pierce signs with Boston to retire as a Celtic
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Paul Pierce signed a contract with the Boston Celtics on Monday so he can retire as a member of the organization, the team announced.

Pierce was drafted No. 10 in the 1998 draft by the Celtics and spent the first 15 seasons of his 19-year career in Boston.

While with the Celtics, Pierce made the All-Star team 10 times and won Finals MVP in 2008, when the Celtics won their 17th Championship in team history. He is top-five in franchise history in games played, field goals, assists and blocks. Only John Havlicek has played more seasons with the Celtics.

"It's an honor to have this opportunity to once again call myself a Boston Celtic," Pierce said in a statement. "The organization and city took me in and made me one of their own, and I couldn't imagine ending my career any other way. I'm a Celtic for life."

In his 1,102 games with the Celtics, Pierce averaged 21.8 points and six rebounds in 36.6 minutes a game.

