Kyrie Irving on Cavaliers offseason, LeBron's free agency: 'We're in a peculiar place'

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving took a moment during Tuesday night's Fashionable 50 event by Sports Illustrated in Los Angeles to acknowledge the rumors swirling about his team.

SI's Maggie Gray asked Irving, "How different could the Cavaliers team look in just a couple years" considering the latest rumors regarding LeBron James' leaving to join the Los Angeles Lakers after his contract is up in 2018. Irving could be a free agent after the 2018-19 season.

"Like I said, we're in a peculiar place," Irving said. "The best thing we can do is handle things with class and professionalism. Obviously we have a great owner that's willing to spend a little money on guys that he believes in. At this point, we just see what happens throughout the summer."

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls reportedly spoke to the Cavaliers before the NBA Draft when David Griffin was still the Cavaliers' general manager. No deal ever came into fruition. Irving signed a five-year deal worth $90 million prior to the 2014-15 season.

      Add Reporters