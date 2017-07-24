Draymond Green Being Sued for Alleged Assault, Battery

A lawsuit will be filed Tuesday against Draymond Green by an unnamed man and woman accusing the Warriors forward of assault and battery, the accusers’ attorney announced Monday.

The suit claims “acts of violence against a young man and woman” as well as “physical assault, bullying and misleading statements by Mr. Green.”

The attorney, Lisa Bloom, will hold a press conference Tuesday in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. local time. ​Both accusers are scheduled to attend.

Green was arrested for misdemeanor assault last July in Michigan. He was accused of slapping Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson at an East Lansing restaurant. Edmondson also claimed that he was choked by two men who were with Green and that his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, was choked as well.

Edmondson later transferred from the school, though his decision to leave the Spartans program was not tied to the incident with Green.

Green accepted a plea deal to settle the Michigan case by paying a $560 noise complaint fine. The plea deal, submitted July 22, 2016, also included an order to avoid contact with Edmondson for one year. It’s unclear whether the pending suit is tied to that case.