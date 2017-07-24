NBA

Draymond Green Being Sued for Alleged Assault, Battery

0:46 | NBA
Warriors All-Star Draymond Green Being Sued for Alleged Assault, Battery
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

A lawsuit will be filed Tuesday against Draymond Green by an unnamed man and woman accusing the Warriors forward of assault and battery, the accusers’ attorney announced Monday

The suit claims “acts of violence against a young man and woman” as well as “physical assault, bullying and misleading statements by Mr. Green.”

The attorney, Lisa Bloom, will hold a press conference Tuesday in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. local time. ​Both accusers are scheduled to attend. 

Green was arrested for misdemeanor assault last July in Michigan. He was accused of slapping Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson at an East Lansing restaurant. Edmondson also claimed that he was choked by two men who were with Green and that his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, was choked as well.

Edmondson later transferred from the school, though his decision to leave the Spartans program was not tied to the incident with Green

Green accepted a plea deal to settle the Michigan case by paying a $560 noise complaint fine. The plea deal, submitted July 22, 2016, also included an order to avoid contact with Edmondson for one year. It’s unclear whether the pending suit is tied to that case. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters