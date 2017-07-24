NBA

Kevin Durant Burns Fan Who Tried to Troll Him on Twitter

Let this be a lesson: If you try to talk trash to an NBA player, he will turn the tables on you so fast your head will spin. 

Fifty-five weeks and one NBA championship later, jokes about Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors aren’t really that funny. That didn’t stop one guy on Twitter from making one. 

The joke is only half formulated but it gave Durant an opening to dunk all over him.  

What a time to be alive. You don’t have to be 6'5" with a 40" inch vertical to get ethered by NBA players. With any luck, Kevin Garnett will reactivate his account and start clowning people. 

