Kevin Durant Burns Fan Who Tried to Troll Him on Twitter

Damian Lillard: Post on Instagram 'Had Nothing To Do With Draymond Green'

Let this be a lesson: If you try to talk trash to an NBA player, he will turn the tables on you so fast your head will spin.

Fifty-five weeks and one NBA championship later, jokes about Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors aren’t really that funny. That didn’t stop one guy on Twitter from making one.

Hey @KDTrey5 I named my dog after you and he left me. What's up with that — Kelsey Ball (@KelsoBall) July 24, 2017

My dog didn't really leave me. I'm just trying to get KD triggered — Kelsey Ball (@KelsoBall) July 24, 2017

The joke is only half formulated but it gave Durant an opening to dunk all over him.

you must be a piece of 💩 if a dog chooses to live in the streets instead of your house — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 24, 2017

What a time to be alive. You don’t have to be 6'5" with a 40" inch vertical to get ethered by NBA players. With any luck, Kevin Garnett will reactivate his account and start clowning people.