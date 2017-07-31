NBA

Report: NBA Investigated if LeBron James Has Shares in Klutch Sports Group

The NBA investigated if LeBron James had any ownership in Klutch Sports Group and determined he did not, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "The Basketball Analogy" podcast.

Klutch Sports is run by James friend and agent Rich Paul. Last season, James and his friend and business partner Maverick Carter called out Phil Jackson for referring to James and his friends as a "posse" when describing the influence they carried while James was in Miami.

Windhorst ​called it "laughable" to think James would be trying to get a cut of agent commissions, which cannot be more than four percent of a player's contract, and went on to explain that Klutch Sorts does not present James certain deals worth between $5 million to $10 million.

Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns is also represented by Paul, and has recently been involved in trade talks regarding Kyrie Irving and has been reported to be working out with James in Las Vegas.

In addition to James and Bledsoe, Paul also represents Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson, who both signed big deals with Cleveland over the past two years.

According to Real GM, Paul represents 15 players. Along with John Wall and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Paul also represents another workout partner of James, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

