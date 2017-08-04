John Wall has quickly found a new source of motivation.

Just days after inking a four-year, $170 million 'Supermax' extension to become one of the league's highest-paid point guards, the Wizards star entered a feud online with NBA 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Sing, also known as "Ronnie 2K." Wall saw that he was rated a 90 overall, which he was not pleased with.

"U a joke!!" Wall yelled at Singh on Twitter.

@Ronnie2K u a joke !! — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 4, 2017

Singh didn't appear to want any beef, kindly reminding Wall that he thought, at least, he was rated a 93 at the beginning of the year. Singh tried to make him feel a little better by telling him he was a 93 last season, to which Wallsaid "good try."

As it turns out, Wall was right—he was a 90 at the end of the year.

A HUGE #NBA2K17 roster update went live this morning! Every player in the league had attributes updated in this morning’s update! pic.twitter.com/ok5UBnG9Ut — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) April 18, 2017

Why was John Wall correct? Because John Wall never, ever forgets. He's ripped us for placing him too low in our yearly rankings, and once even zinged Dennis Schroder back two years later because of an Instagram!

John Wall gets Dennis Schroder back on Instagram two years later 😂 pic.twitter.com/MJffzSd6c1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017

So you can be sure he won't forget this one.

Yet another example of an NBA player publicly ripping their 2K rating.