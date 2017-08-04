NBA

John Wall Chirps at Ronnie 2K Over NBA 2K Rating: 'u a joke!!'

0:37 | NBA
John Wall Agrees to Extension With Washington Wizards
Kenny Ducey
an hour ago

John Wall has quickly found a new source of motivation.

Just days after inking a four-year, $170 million 'Supermax' extension to become one of the league's highest-paid point guards, the Wizards star entered a feud online with NBA 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Sing, also known as "Ronnie 2K." Wall saw that he was rated a 90 overall, which he was not pleased with.

"U a joke!!" Wall yelled at Singh on Twitter.

Singh didn't appear to want any beef, kindly reminding Wall that he thought, at least, he was rated a 93 at the beginning of the year. Singh tried to make him feel a little better by telling him he was a 93 last season, to which Wallsaid "good try."

As it turns out, Wall was right—he was a 90 at the end of the year.

Why was John Wall correct? Because John Wall never, ever forgets. He's ripped us for placing him too low in our yearly rankings, and once even zinged Dennis Schroder back two years later because of an Instagram!

So you can be sure he won't forget this one.

Yet another example of an NBA player publicly ripping their 2K rating.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters