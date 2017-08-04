NBA

Report: Suns Package for Kyrie Irving Includes Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender and First-Round Pick

0:48 | NBA
Report: Suns Willing to Trade Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender, First-Round Pick for Kyrie Irving
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It doesn’t seem as though Kyrie Irving is all that close to leaving the Cavs but at least now it seems we know what the Suns are prepared to give up to bring him to the desert. 

Eric Bledsoe’s name has been brought up in Irving rumors ever since the Cavs star asked out of Cleveland. The Suns have also been consistent in their refusal to include 2017 first-round pick Josh Jackson or budding star Devin Booker in any deal. Now, Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN in Minnesota has more details about what Phoenix would be willing to give up. 

“The Phoenix Suns are the team to watch on Kyrie Irving,” Wolfson said on his podcast, as transcribed by Pro Basketball Talk. “Now, they won’t offer Josh Jackson plus that Miami 2018 first and Eric Bledsoe. I’m told they’ll do Bledsoe. They’ll do the pick. Plus, Dragan Bender.”

Bledsoe isn’t on Kyrie’s level and has missed 67 games over the past two seasons with knee trouble. When he’s on the court, though, he’s proven to be one of the better point guards in the NBA. Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 assists in 66 games last season before a reoccurrence of knee soreness forced him to the bench down the stretch. 

Bender, 19, was the No. 4 pick in 2016 and played only sparingly as a rookie but at 7'1" has people intrigued by his potential. The combination of Bender and the Heat’s pick (top-seven protected next season, unprotected in 2019) would make this is future-oriented deal for the Cavs. It would certainly hurt their title chances in 2018, but it would be tough to find a trade for Irving that wouldn’t. 

Irving’s list of preferred destinations was limited to the Knicks, Heat, Spurs and Timberwolves, but he doesn’t have a no-trade clause so the Cavs can move him for whatever package they value most. Irving also said he’s not willing to commit to any team past his current two-year contract. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters