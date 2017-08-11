In the modern NBA offseason, there are those who post workout videos, there are those who don’t post workout videos, there is a pillar of salt, and then there is LeBron James.

LeBron normally remains firmly in the public eye following the NBA season through social media, but this summer’s been special. After doing everything he could to beat the suped-up Warriors and still losing in five games, LeBron’s let it all go on Instagram through several workout videos and cryptic messages.

Along the way, he’s mixed in some downright hilarious moments with his family, showcased his golden voice and slipped in a few vicious ethers. Here are the 10 best moments (so far!) from the King’s adventurous offseason on social media.

10. Gives Good Advice to Those Riding Waves

Never let another ride your wave 🌊!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 8, 2017

9. Smokes a Cigar, Enjoys ‘The Fruits of His Labor’

8. Beatboxes with His Daughter, Zhuri

LeBron and his daughter beatboxing is so adorable. 😍



(📹 kingjames | instagram) pic.twitter.com/EMBtvPplmL — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 5, 2017

7. Likes the Phil Jackson Firing

For reference, LeBron wasn’t a fan of Phil Jackson referring to his group of business associates as his ‘posse.’

6. I Will Never Lose

You could look at it as some sort of subtle commentary on the Kyrie Irving saga. Or…OR…it’s just a huge endorsement of Meek Mill’s new album.

5. Screams at the Haters from a Gym Floor

"They wanna see me fall"



LeBron laughing at his critics 👀 pic.twitter.com/bh4ZgGYx88 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2017

4. Pelts Children with Water Balloons and Dunks on Them

Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Happy Birthday son, here’s a nice welt.

3. Steph Mocks LBJ's Workout Video Next to Kyrie Irving

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

We’ll get to the actual video Steph was making fun of later on, but the fact that this was a story shows how iconic that Instagram post really was.

2. The Draymond Green Instagram War

You can check out the full blow-by-blow here, but to recap: Draymond began the feud by rocking a ‘Quickie’ shirt and gloating about Golden State’s quick five-game Finals win.

LeBron responded with a ‘that’s what she said joke’, which was quite good, if I do say so myself:

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

And then Draymond referenced LeBron’s bald-headed workout video, like many would go on to.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

You could de-ice an interstate with all this salt.

1. The Inaugural Workout Video

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

This is what set it all off. The war with Draymond. The workout videos to follow. The LeBron James Challenge. Hell, the bald head storyline! This is the moment that will forever be linked to LeBron’s 2017 offseason. And it’s all thanks to Tee Grizzley (who, by the way, saw his album sales skyrocket after LeBron posted this!)