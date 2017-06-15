Draymond Green is apparently not a man to let slights, real or imagined, go. After the Warriors blew a 3–1 Finals lead against the Cavaliers last year, LeBron James appeared to tweak Golden State by wearing an "Ultimate Warrior" t-shirt during Cleveland's victory parade. Well, Draymond and the Warriors got their revenge this year, disposing of LeBron and the Cavs in five games (and protecting a 3–1 lead, no less), and he decided that turnabout is fair play, attire-wise.

The shirt is really too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/DDINaWM8Tv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

Yes, that t-shirt reads "Quickie" next to a Larry O'Brien trophy—a mocking jab at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena logo.

And lest you think that this just happened to be a neat coincidence, here's Draymond admitting that, well, it ain't.

Draymond on his t-shirt: "I'm petty" pic.twitter.com/RvO92E0bsv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

All hail Draymond Green, the patron saint of pettiness.

UPDATE: LeBron has seen the shirt and is taking it in stride.

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Way to embrace your inner Michael Scott, man.

UPDATE 2: Russell Westbrook, from the top rope!

best part bout this is Brodie liked it pic.twitter.com/aZm6HmrsRy — Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) June 15, 2017

The NBA is tremendous.

UPDATE 3: If you thought Draymond wasn't going to respond to LeBron's shot, you don't know Draymond.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Let the record show that we're on Team Bald Bron.