By now, you’ve probably heard that the NBA’s jerseys for the 2017-18 season are in for some major changes. Nike has taken over the league’s uniform deal from Adidas, many teams have sponsors on their jerseys, and some franchises are ushering in bold new looks.

As part of Nike’s revamp, teams will also no longer have home and away jerseys, but instead "Association" and "Icon" editions to choose from. There will be four different jerseys for each team, with the other two editions to be revealed in the fall. The Nike Swoosh will feature on the jerseys of every team except the Hornets, who will instead have the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo (given, of course, their ownership).

Teams have been rolling out their new looks throughout the summer. Here are all the ones we’ve seen so far, highlighted by the Clippers as the latest uniform drop

Clippers:

Aubrey Freckman/LA Clippers
Aubrey Freckman/LA Clippers

Bucks:

Timberwolves:

Jazz:

Nuggets:

Cavaliers:

Wizards:

Bulls:

76ers:

Hornets:

Pacers:

Pistons:

Thunder:

Trail Blazers:

Kings:

The jerseys will be seen in action for the first time on Sept. 30 when the NBA preseason kicks off.

