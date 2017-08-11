Here Are All the New Nike NBA Jerseys
By now, you’ve probably heard that the NBA’s jerseys for the 2017-18 season are in for some major changes. Nike has taken over the league’s uniform deal from Adidas, many teams have sponsors on their jerseys, and some franchises are ushering in bold new looks.
As part of Nike’s revamp, teams will also no longer have home and away jerseys, but instead "Association" and "Icon" editions to choose from. There will be four different jerseys for each team, with the other two editions to be revealed in the fall. The Nike Swoosh will feature on the jerseys of every team except the Hornets, who will instead have the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo (given, of course, their ownership).
Teams have been rolling out their new looks throughout the summer. Here are all the ones we’ve seen so far, highlighted by the Clippers as the latest uniform drop
Clippers:
Bucks:
Bucks x @harleydavidson x @nike— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 10, 2017
The Icon: https://t.co/b0Af7FPMTt
The Association: https://t.co/GudqrFJ9md pic.twitter.com/Vz6bVOoBei
Timberwolves:
The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017
Jazz:
The Note x The Swoosh— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017
It’s in the details: ➡️ https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/yCqkkGrgwr
Homage x Heritage | The Association x The Icon— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017
Details: https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/b6aSe7c5gg
Nuggets:
🔥🔥🔥#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/yvee9aB7qG— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 8, 2017
They're here. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rZR3fdoEI1— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 8, 2017
Unveiled. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RrlO1VYY1b— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 8, 2017
Cavaliers:
The Shield.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017
The Swoosh.
The Wingfoot.
Introducing our new coat of armor → https://t.co/iuYLihcVwT #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/QjqpaYQmxb
Paying homage to the game.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017
Paying tribute to our heritage.@Nike’s Association + Icon edition uniforms for the Wine & Gold.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/5b1cHxZjW4
Wizards:
.@Nike brings Aeroswift innovation to Wizards' uniforms— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 3, 2017
Association + Icon Editions | https://t.co/03wev4fDYn#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/rMQxwcOJqM
The Association Edition. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/8b9cxixrPA— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 3, 2017
The Icon Edition. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/jQDE7w1BuN— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 3, 2017
Bulls:
FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017
FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017
76ers:
These jerseys were made for the moment. @Nike x @StubHub— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 1, 2017
🎥 | https://t.co/6T8joD2zRS pic.twitter.com/YwI4Ex6GBU
The new threads are here.— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 1, 2017
📷 | https://t.co/3OsQg5dk7B pic.twitter.com/BBB1drlu10
Hornets:
THE REVEAL.— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017
Introducing our new Hornets uniforms - the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity
👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6T pic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu
Logo status.— Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 31, 2017
The Jumpman has a permanent home on the @hornets jersey. pic.twitter.com/3Tckr4xDfW
Pacers:
Our new look and Nike uniforms are here. Learn more about the inspiration and design at https://t.co/nq0ocByehL#WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/ObUAIcXEtf— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 29, 2017
Pistons:
We’ll start rocking these jerseys next season. First, a look at the Association Edition pic.twitter.com/RSWPRXnnDA— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017
Next, the Icon Edition, with Detroit across the chest. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2oPMAn26Mf— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017
Thunder:
What's new with the new Association and Icon uniforms? Lots of innovation from @nike. pic.twitter.com/wk83VvYlzY— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017
Trail Blazers:
Association. pic.twitter.com/MadId52iUX— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 29, 2017
Icon. pic.twitter.com/dz2sX6Wf4z— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 29, 2017
Kings:
Introducing the New Kings @Nike Uniforms » https://t.co/K3vurwHsZX pic.twitter.com/I7AuvmclGt— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
The jerseys will be seen in action for the first time on Sept. 30 when the NBA preseason kicks off.