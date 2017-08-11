By now, you’ve probably heard that the NBA’s jerseys for the 2017-18 season are in for some major changes. Nike has taken over the league’s uniform deal from Adidas, many teams have sponsors on their jerseys, and some franchises are ushering in bold new looks.

As part of Nike’s revamp, teams will also no longer have home and away jerseys, but instead "Association" and "Icon" editions to choose from. There will be four different jerseys for each team, with the other two editions to be revealed in the fall. The Nike Swoosh will feature on the jerseys of every team except the Hornets, who will instead have the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo (given, of course, their ownership).

Teams have been rolling out their new looks throughout the summer. Here are all the ones we’ve seen so far, highlighted by the Clippers as the latest uniform drop

Clippers:

Aubrey Freckman/LA Clippers

Aubrey Freckman/LA Clippers

Bucks:

Timberwolves:

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

Jazz:

The Note x The Swoosh



It’s in the details: ➡️ https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/yCqkkGrgwr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017

Homage x Heritage | The Association x The Icon



Details: https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/b6aSe7c5gg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017

Nuggets:

Cavaliers:

The Shield.

The Swoosh.

The Wingfoot.

Introducing our new coat of armor → https://t.co/iuYLihcVwT #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/QjqpaYQmxb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

Paying homage to the game.



Paying tribute to our heritage.@Nike’s Association + Icon edition uniforms for the Wine & Gold.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/5b1cHxZjW4 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

Wizards:

Bulls:

FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 2, 2017

76ers:

Hornets:

THE REVEAL.



Introducing our new Hornets uniforms - the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity



👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6T pic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017

Logo status.



The Jumpman has a permanent home on the @hornets jersey. pic.twitter.com/3Tckr4xDfW — Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 31, 2017

Pacers:

Our new look and Nike uniforms are here. Learn more about the inspiration and design at https://t.co/nq0ocByehL#WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/ObUAIcXEtf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 29, 2017

Pistons:

We’ll start rocking these jerseys next season. First, a look at the Association Edition pic.twitter.com/RSWPRXnnDA — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Next, the Icon Edition, with Detroit across the chest. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2oPMAn26Mf — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Thunder:

What's new with the new Association and Icon uniforms? Lots of innovation from @nike. pic.twitter.com/wk83VvYlzY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017

Trail Blazers:

Kings:

The jerseys will be seen in action for the first time on Sept. 30 when the NBA preseason kicks off.