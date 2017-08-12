Red Wings Condemn Use of Logo at White Nationalist Rally

NBA players and figures from all over the sports world took to Twitter to condemn the racism on display in Charlottesville, Va., where a white nationalist rally turned violent on Saturday.

After scores of white nationalists with torches marched, chanted racial slurs and attacked counter-protestors in Charlottesville on Friday night, the situation continued to escalate and resulted in one person’s death after a car plowed over another group of counter-protestors. The group known as the Detroit Right Wings adopted the Detroit Red Wings’ logo as their own, which the NHL franchise also went online to condemn.

Athletes voiced their distate for the violence and rhetoric behind the rally, which took place on the University of Virginia’s campus.

#Charlottesville makes me sick...what world are we living in rn?!? — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 12, 2017

America only needs one torch

It's bigger and brighter than yours#Charlottesville 🗽 pic.twitter.com/yDusNqFphW — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 12, 2017

To all my loved ones in Charlottesville... Please be safe 🙏🏼 — London Perrantes (@London_Tyus) August 12, 2017

08.12.2017 🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏 — Earl J Watson (@Earl_Watson) August 12, 2017

Sad but not surprised by what's happening in VA. Painful reminder that we need to stay woke & continue organizing against racism & hatred✊🏾 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 12, 2017

Sad to see this... https://t.co/BMMonAv1DS — Sam Dekker (@dekker) August 12, 2017

Prayers up for #Charlottesville man 🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 12, 2017

[tweet:https://twitter.com/dannykanell/status/896420602000683009

My 2 years @ UVA were 2 of my best. Shocked & horrified to see what's happening. ❤️ shall overcome the hate that's trespassing on C'Ville — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) August 12, 2017

Hate these images... This isn't CVille.... The tantrum will be over soon #insecurity — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017