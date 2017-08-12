Athletes React to White Nationalist Violence in Charlottesville
NBA players and figures from all over the sports world took to Twitter to condemn the racism on display in Charlottesville, Va., where a white nationalist rally turned violent on Saturday.
After scores of white nationalists with torches marched, chanted racial slurs and attacked counter-protestors in Charlottesville on Friday night, the situation continued to escalate and resulted in one person’s death after a car plowed over another group of counter-protestors. The group known as the Detroit Right Wings adopted the Detroit Red Wings’ logo as their own, which the NHL franchise also went online to condemn.
Athletes voiced their distate for the violence and rhetoric behind the rally, which took place on the University of Virginia’s campus.
#Charlottesville makes me sick...what world are we living in rn?!?— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 12, 2017
America only needs one torch— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 12, 2017
It's bigger and brighter than yours#Charlottesville 🗽 pic.twitter.com/yDusNqFphW
To all my loved ones in Charlottesville... Please be safe 🙏🏼— London Perrantes (@London_Tyus) August 12, 2017
08.12.2017 🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏— Earl J Watson (@Earl_Watson) August 12, 2017
Wake up people #charlotesville #racism https://t.co/lH3YVGxURY— Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) August 12, 2017
Sad but not surprised by what's happening in VA. Painful reminder that we need to stay woke & continue organizing against racism & hatred✊🏾— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) August 12, 2017
Sad to see this... https://t.co/BMMonAv1DS— Sam Dekker (@dekker) August 12, 2017
Prayers up for #Charlottesville man 🙏🏾— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 12, 2017
[tweet:https://twitter.com/dannykanell/status/896420602000683009
My 2 years @ UVA were 2 of my best. Shocked & horrified to see what's happening. ❤️ shall overcome the hate that's trespassing on C'Ville— Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) August 12, 2017
Hate these images... This isn't CVille.... The tantrum will be over soon #insecurity— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017
Insanely frustrating. Evolution will favor the self assured... not man babies with tiki torches or people playing "militia"— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 12, 2017