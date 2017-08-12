NBA

Athletes React to White Nationalist Violence in Charlottesville

0:58 | NHL
Red Wings Condemn Use of Logo at White Nationalist Rally
Jeremy Woo
28 minutes ago

NBA players and figures from all over the sports world took to Twitter to condemn the racism on display in Charlottesville, Va., where a white nationalist rally turned violent on Saturday.

After scores of white nationalists with torches marched, chanted racial slurs and attacked counter-protestors in Charlottesville on Friday night, the situation continued to escalate and resulted in one person’s death after a car plowed over another group of counter-protestors. The group known as the Detroit Right Wings adopted the Detroit Red Wings’ logo as their own, which the NHL franchise also went online to condemn.

Athletes voiced their distate for the violence and rhetoric behind the rally, which took place on the University of Virginia’s campus.

